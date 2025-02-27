Meghan Markle drops Netflix show clip with special Prince Harry cameo

Meghan Markle has given fans an exciting look at her upcoming Netflix show, sharing a sneak peek on Instagram ahead of its much-anticipated premiere.
The Duchess of Sussex took to her Instagram account on Wednesday to offer a glimpse into her upcoming show With Love Meghan.
In a shared post Meghan dropped behind-the-scenes clips from her upcoming Netflix show, which is set to release on March 4, two months after the original premiere date.
The Suits shared a video of herself, shot in Montecito, California as she was seen with her crew and guest stars.
The Duchess was captured in the kitchen busy with baking and dancing.
It ended with a short appearance by Prince Harry, walking alongside Meghan as they left the set and stepped outside together.
In a caption, Meghan wrote, “Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins.”
To note, With Love, Meghan will release on March 4, after it the release date was postponed due to the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles in January