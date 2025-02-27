Entertainment

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas were spotted together on eve of Valentine’s Day

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship status has been revealed after the fans believe the two stars would make a striking couple.

As per the source, despite swirling rumors, the Mission: Impossible star and the Blonde star are not romantically involved.

However the fans believe the two stars would compliment eachother.

The source told InTouch Weekly, “Everyone was buzzing that they’re an item,” admitting it’s hardly a surprise considering Tom “hasn’t dated anyone seriously since Katie Holmes,” who left him in 2012 after five years of marriage.

Some media outlets have suggested that their dinner on the eve of Valentine’s Day was a date, while others have stated that they are merely new acquaintances meeting to explore potential collaboration.

However the source mentioned that’s the more likely scenario, adding, since “Ana was seen out with her boyfriend a few days later.”

The source also added that Tom and Ana “would make a good-looking couple, too.”

To note, in November, the Ghosted star was photographed kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, a 27-year-old lawyer.

They were spotted again on February 17 in Spain, as they were photographed together.

To note, previously Tom dated Sofía Vergara in 2005 right before he hooked up with Katie, 46. From 2001 to 2004, he also romanced his Vanilla Sky costar Penélope Cruz. 

Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth

Elon Musk tops ‘super-billionaires’ list with jaw-dropping net worth
Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight

Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight
Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'

Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing
Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Selena Gomez’ ex breaks silence on body shaming comments: 'be a little nicer'
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Blake Lively honours 'Gossip Girl' costar Michelle Trachtenberg in emotional note
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Michelle Trachtenberg’s death takes new turn after shocking claims surface
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
‘Gossip Girl’ star Michelle Trachtenberg dies at 39
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift earns Frances Tiafoe’s ‘respect’ with her tennis knowledge
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Taylor Swift supports heartbroken Travis Kelce after 2025 Super Bowl loss
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Karla Sofía Gascón skips Oscar nominees dinner amid racist remarks drama
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Charli XCX achieves big milestone after Grammy 2025 record
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Kanye West reacts to Kardashian’s diss track 'Carnival'
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
Ryan Reynolds faces shocking accusation from 'Boltneck' co-star
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale
‘You’ season 5 teaser: Joe Goldberg reveals what fans can expect in finale