Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas’ relationship status confirmed after Valentine’s Day outing

Tom Cruise and Ana de Armas relationship status has been revealed after the fans believe the two stars would make a striking couple.
As per the source, despite swirling rumors, the Mission: Impossible star and the Blonde star are not romantically involved.
However the fans believe the two stars would compliment eachother.
The source told InTouch Weekly, “Everyone was buzzing that they’re an item,” admitting it’s hardly a surprise considering Tom “hasn’t dated anyone seriously since Katie Holmes,” who left him in 2012 after five years of marriage.
Some media outlets have suggested that their dinner on the eve of Valentine’s Day was a date, while others have stated that they are merely new acquaintances meeting to explore potential collaboration.
However the source mentioned that’s the more likely scenario, adding, since “Ana was seen out with her boyfriend a few days later.”
The source also added that Tom and Ana “would make a good-looking couple, too.”
To note, in November, the Ghosted star was photographed kissing Manuel Anido Cuesta, a 27-year-old lawyer.
They were spotted again on February 17 in Spain, as they were photographed together.
To note, previously Tom dated Sofía Vergara in 2005 right before he hooked up with Katie, 46. From 2001 to 2004, he also romanced his Vanilla Sky costar Penélope Cruz.