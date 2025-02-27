Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters

Rasha Thadani is candidly speaking about her bond with mom Raveena Tandon’s adoptive daughters!
In a new interview, the 19-year-old Internet personality, who has taken the internet by storm with her thrilling item number, Uyi Amma, shared insights into her relationship with her mother’s adoptive daughters, Pooja and Chhaya.
Speaking to Femina, Rasha labelled her experience with Pooja and Chhaya a “complete and utter madness.”
It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood star Raveena Tandon adopted the girls in 1995 when they were 11 and 8-year-old, respectively.
In 2004, she tied the knot with Anil Thadani, an Indian film distributor, with whom she now shares a daughter, Rasha, and a son, Ranbirvardhan.
During the conversation, Rasha revealed that she and her younger brother share quite a close bond with their elder sisters, mentioning that when they have to split in a team of two, Chhaya and Ranbir always end up making a team, while she joins forces with Pooja.
“Complete and utter madness. Chaya didi and Ranbir are perhaps a little calmer, but Pooja didi and I, we can fight and argue as a team against them,” she said.
Moreover, in a past interview with the Hindustan Times, Raveena stated about her adoptive girls that, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”
Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad, which was released on January 17, 2025, also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Aaman Devgan.