Trending

Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters

Raveena Tandon is mom to two adoptive daughters, Pooja and Chhaya, and two biological children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 27, 2025
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters

Rasha Thadani is candidly speaking about her bond with mom Raveena Tandon’s adoptive daughters!

In a new interview, the 19-year-old Internet personality, who has taken the internet by storm with her thrilling item number, Uyi Amma, shared insights into her relationship with her mother’s adoptive daughters, Pooja and Chhaya.

Speaking to Femina, Rasha labelled her experience with Pooja and Chhaya a “complete and utter madness.”

It is pertinent to mention that Bollywood star Raveena Tandon adopted the girls in 1995 when they were 11 and 8-year-old, respectively.

In 2004, she tied the knot with Anil Thadani, an Indian film distributor, with whom she now shares a daughter, Rasha, and a son, Ranbirvardhan.

During the conversation, Rasha revealed that she and her younger brother share quite a close bond with their elder sisters, mentioning that when they have to split in a team of two, Chhaya and Ranbir always end up making a team, while she joins forces with Pooja.

“Complete and utter madness. Chaya didi and Ranbir are perhaps a little calmer, but Pooja didi and I, we can fight and argue as a team against them,” she said.

Moreover, in a past interview with the Hindustan Times, Raveena stated about her adoptive girls that, “My daughters are my best friends. I remember, when I got married, they were the ones who sat in the car and led me to the mandap. And now, I got the chance to walk them down the aisle. It is such a special feeling.”

Rasha Thadani’s debut film Azaad, which was released on January 17, 2025, also stars Ajay Devgn, Diana Penty, and Aaman Devgan.

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix

Kate Hudson pens heartfelt note as ‘Running Point’ releases on Netflix
Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’

Zendaya to take surprising role in ‘Shrek 5’
Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters

Rasha Thadani opens up about her bond with mom Raveena’s adopted daughters
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance

Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser
‘Sikandar’: Salman Khan leaves fans gushing in action-packed teaser
Sarah Khan gushes over Mawra Hocane’s radiant post-wedding look
Sarah Khan gushes over Mawra Hocane’s radiant post-wedding look
Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight
Sonakshi Sinha shares emotional struggle after losing role due to weight
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Govinda's lawyer confirms Sunita Ahuja filed for divorce six months ago
Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament
Bushra Ansari honored for outstanding drama contributions by UK Parliament
Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s film ‘Love Guru’ first poster officially revealed
Humayun Saeed, Mahira Khan’s film ‘Love Guru’ first poster officially revealed
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Ranveer Singh, Kiara Advani's ‘Don 3’ gets big update from Farhan Akhtar
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’
Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone reunite for ‘Pathaan 2’
Govinda's niece Aarti debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja
Govinda's niece Aarti debunks actor's divorce rumours with Sunita Ahuja
Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'
Shahid Kapoor's wife pens heartfelt note on his 44th birthday: 'My forever'
Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates
Behroze Sabzwari shares shocking reason of increase in divorces rates
Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025
Akshay Kumar participates in religious festival Maha Kumbh 2025