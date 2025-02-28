Sci-Tech

Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition

Tech-giant Meta is preparing to become AI industry leader with the launch of Meta AI app

  by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition

Meta is planning to release it's Meta AI app as it gears up to become the leading force in AI industry.

As reported by CNBC, the tech-giant is set to debut a brand-new app in the second quarter, following Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's goal to make the company market-leader by the end of the year.

Meta AI chatbot was launched in September 2023, with the company pitching it as a generative AI-powered digital assistance that can give answers and create imaged based on prompts described by users.

Zukerberg took the AI integration one step forward when in April, 2024, the company replaced the search feature in all of its apps including, Intagram, Whatsapp, and Facebook with the Meta chatbot.

"This is going to be the year when a highly intelligent and personalised AI assistance reaches more than 1 billion people, and I expect Meta AI to be that leading AI assistance," Zukerberg shared with analysts during company's fourth quarter earnings call in January.

Unlike other AI tools such as ChatGPT, Meta AI is currently only available via website and the company's social media apps.

Meta's users are able to access the AI through the apps but an independent app could potentially enhance the users experience as per the sources, who shared the news of the possible launch.

Meanwhile, the Facebook parent company has laid off around 20 employees for allegedly leaking confidential information during an internal investigation, which found unauthorised disclosure of future plans and products.

