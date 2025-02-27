Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty

Sci-Tech

Meta, previously introduced a separate app called Lasso to rival TikTok, but the app was later shut down

  February 27, 2025
Instagram is reportedly planning to launch Reels as a separate app.

This decision comes as TikTok future in the US remains uncertain due to its Chinese ownership.

As per BBC, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, reportedly mentioned this idea to staff this week.

Meta, the parent company of Instagram did not respond right away when asked for a comment.

Previously, Meta introduced a separate app called Lasso to rival TikTok, but the app was later shut down.

In January, US President Donald Trump gave TikTok 75 more days to follow a law that was originally signed by then-President Joe Biden.

This law requires TikTok to either be sold to a different owner or be banned in the US.

At that time, he suggested the idea of a joint venture to manage the company, with an equal 50-50 ownership between the United States and ByteDance, TikTok’s Chinese owner.

The Biden administration claimed that TikTok, which has 170 million users in the US could be a tool for China to conduct surveillance and manipulate political opinions.

TikTok is a source of entertainment where people can engage in viral trends, find recipes, discover music and books or learn useful tips.

However, for some it is also a full-time career that has a major impact on their lives.

