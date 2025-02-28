Mawra Hocane opens up about rejecting Bollywood films after political turmoil

Mawra Hocane has revealed that she turned down three Bollywood films due to political tensions between India and Pakistan.
While conversing in a virtual interview with the Indian publication, the Sabaat star shared that she was offered at least three more projects in India after her hit Sanam Teri Kasam.
“It was like a heartbreak after heartbreak feeling because when Sanam Teri Kasam didn’t work, I was hopeful that at least my next movie would do well,” she shared.
Mawra went on to say, “Because of the political unrest between the countries, I could not stay in Mumbai any longer and I had to step out of those movies.”
She continued, “I was about 10 days away from the filming of the next project that I was about to shoot. It was very close to my birthday also and I was all excited to celebrate my birthday on the set as well. My management was also looking for some permanent residence for me and we had started setting up for it. But then, due to some unfortunate incidents that happened, I had to fly back.”
“I never spoke about those projects, because some really wonderful actors worked in them and they were destined to. It took me some time but I finally made peace with it,” Mawra concluded.
To note, Mawra’s Bollywood debut film, Sanam Teri Kasam initially received mixed reviews from critics upon its 2016 release.
However, over time, it achieved cult status and was re-released in theaters on February 7.