Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed

Instagram parent company Meta appologised to the for the voilent and graphic videos on Reels feed.
According to Reuters, Meta said on Thursday it had resolved an error that flooded the personal Reels feeds of Instagram users with violent and graphic videos worldwide.
It was not immediately clear how many people were affected by the glitch. Meta's comments followed a wave of complaints on social media about violent and "not safe for work" content in Reels feeds, despite some users having enabled the "sensitive content control" setting meant to filter such material.
"We have fixed an error that caused some users to see content in their Instagram Reels feed that should not have been recommended. We apologize for the mistake," a spokesperson for Meta said.
Meta did not disclose the reason behind the error.