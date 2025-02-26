Sci-Tech

Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply

Tesla's market value dips below $1 trillion amid European sales slump

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 26, 2025
Teslas market value dips below $1 trillion amid European sales slump
Tesla's market value dips below $1 trillion amid European sales slump

Shares in electric car maker Tesla have slumped more than 9% after EU and UK sales fell by almost half in January.

The drop in Tesla shares took the company's valuation back below $1trn for the first time since November 2024.

Tesla has been facing stiff competition in the European market from Chinese and other manufacturers.

In addition, Tesla owner Elon Musk has been making controversial political waves on both sides of the Atlantic, an analyst said.

Tesla sales in January bucked European electric car sale trends, which grew by more than a third in the month, according to trade body Acea.

Instead, Tesla sales across the EU, EFTA and the UK fell more than 45%, and more than 50% in the EU alone.

It comes after Tesla sales fell last year for the first time in more than a decade as demand faltered and rivals gained pace.

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour

Queen Máxima gets emotional on her last day of U.S tour
Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’

Blake Lively joins Anna Kendrick for ‘Another Simple Favor’

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud

Sarah Ferguson shares ‘support’ message amid Prince Andrew, Charles’ feud
Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine

Trump confirms ‘very big’ mineral ‘agreement’ with Ukraine
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification
Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification
WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
Alibaba joins global AI race with $53 billion investment in AI
Alibaba joins global AI race with $53 billion investment in AI
Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more
Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more
Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design
Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design
World’s richest car company that leaves Toyota, Ferrari behind
World’s richest car company that leaves Toyota, Ferrari behind