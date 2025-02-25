Sci-Tech

WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon

WhatsApp has recently introduced several new and unique features that are giving users a fresh experience

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 25, 2025
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its web client that will show how many people view channel updates.

As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will show the number of viewers for each update within the message bubble.

This will include both followers and users who find the channel through search.

It is pertinent to note that it will only display the total views, without revealing the identities or phone numbers of viewers.

The new feature will help channel admins improve their updates by showing how many people view their posts.

WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon

By identifying which updates attract more views, admins can adjust their content strategy to boost engagement.

But It is uncertain whether WhatsApp will make this feature available to only channel admins or to all followers.

As per the reports, both possibilities are being developed and the final decision will depend on WhatsApp’s approach.

However, there is speculation that the feature might be accessible to all users.

In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit sticker photos for status updates.

This feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update.

The new feature will be able to select from a set of predefined shapes to modify sticker photos.

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit

King Charles to face trouble after Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's royal exit
Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice

Novak Djokovic vs Federer: ATP rising star Joao reveals his GOAT choice
Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer

Travis Kelce eyes Hollywood future after successful debut as film producer
BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release

BLACKPINK Lisa to make history at Oscars after album release
Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification
Google replaces SMS with QR codes for Gmail account verification
WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
WhatsApp brings exciting sticker photo editing for status updates
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
World’s first flying car completes historic test on public road: Watch
Alibaba joins global AI race with $53 billion investment in AI
Alibaba joins global AI race with $53 billion investment in AI
Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more
Sigma BF camera launch date, design, resolution, storage and more
Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design
Apple reportedly develops foldable iPhone with unique design
World’s richest car company that leaves Toyota, Ferrari behind
World’s richest car company that leaves Toyota, Ferrari behind
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
OpenAI takes action against suspicious users in China, North Korea
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Apple rolls back advanced data security feature in UK amid government pressure
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
Spotify to promote AI-narrated audiobooks with surprise collaboration
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
What does Earth look like from other planets? Discover stunning views
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications
WhatsApp to roll out major update for managing home screen notifications