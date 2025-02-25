WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon

WhatsApp is working on a new feature for its web client that will show how many people view channel updates.
As per WABetaInfo, the new feature will show the number of viewers for each update within the message bubble.
This will include both followers and users who find the channel through search.
It is pertinent to note that it will only display the total views, without revealing the identities or phone numbers of viewers.
The new feature will help channel admins improve their updates by showing how many people view their posts.
By identifying which updates attract more views, admins can adjust their content strategy to boost engagement.
But It is uncertain whether WhatsApp will make this feature available to only channel admins or to all followers.
As per the reports, both possibilities are being developed and the final decision will depend on WhatsApp’s approach.
However, there is speculation that the feature might be accessible to all users.
In addition to this, WhatsApp is working on a feature to edit sticker photos for status updates.
This feature will allow users to change the shape of sticker photos before adding them to a status update.
The new feature will be able to select from a set of predefined shapes to modify sticker photos.