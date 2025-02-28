Sci-Tech

OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition

ChatGPT users can access GPT-4.5 through the model selector on web, mobile, and desktop

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition
OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition

OpenAI has released its most advanced AI model, GPT-4.5 for research testing worldwide.

The company claims that this model has improved abilities to produce more accurate responses with fewer mistakes.

As per Reuters, in tests, GPT-4.5 had a hallucination rate of 37.1, which is a significant improvement compared to GPT-4o (61.8) and the o1 releasing model (44%).

CEO Sam Altman called it "a giant, expensive model," in a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “We will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week ... this isn't how we want to operate, but it's hard to perfectly predict growth surges that lead to GPU shortages.”

GPT-4.5 can handle file and image uploads and can assist with writing and coding tasks but it does not yet support advanced features like voice and video processing.

Starting today, ChatGPT Pro users can access GPT-4.5 through the model selector on web, mobile, and desktop.

As per the reports, next week, the update will be available to Plus and Team users, and the following week, it will roll out to Enterprise and Educational users.

ChatGPT has been facing intense competition as many new AI model have been launched.

Among them is DeepSeek, which quickly gained popularity and Elon Musk also introduced his Grok 3 AI model.

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
WhatsApp rolls out exciting new tools for status customization
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta to launch separate AI app amid layoffs, rise in competition
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
Meta apologizes for voilent vidoes on Instagram Reels feed
NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe
NASA to launch space observatory explaining the origin of universe
Mars' red colour mystery takes surprising turn in new study
Mars' red colour mystery takes surprising turn in new study
Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty
Instagram testing separate Reels app amid TikTok uncertainty
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Apple boss Tim Cook hints at changes to diversity programs
Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply
Elon Musk under fire as Tesla's European sales drop sharply
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Planetary parade 2025: Last chance to witness planets alignment till 2040
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Apple stands against DEI program crackdown amid major US investment
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
Mark Zuckerberg pens heartfelt post on wife Priscilla Chan's birthday
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon
WhatsApp to show how many people view your channel updates soon