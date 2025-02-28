OpenAI launches GPT-4.5 with major improvements amid AI competition

OpenAI has released its most advanced AI model, GPT-4.5 for research testing worldwide.
The company claims that this model has improved abilities to produce more accurate responses with fewer mistakes.
As per Reuters, in tests, GPT-4.5 had a hallucination rate of 37.1, which is a significant improvement compared to GPT-4o (61.8) and the o1 releasing model (44%).
CEO Sam Altman called it "a giant, expensive model," in a post on X (formerly Twitter) saying, “We will add tens of thousands of GPUs next week ... this isn't how we want to operate, but it's hard to perfectly predict growth surges that lead to GPU shortages.”
GPT-4.5 can handle file and image uploads and can assist with writing and coding tasks but it does not yet support advanced features like voice and video processing.
Starting today, ChatGPT Pro users can access GPT-4.5 through the model selector on web, mobile, and desktop.
As per the reports, next week, the update will be available to Plus and Team users, and the following week, it will roll out to Enterprise and Educational users.
ChatGPT has been facing intense competition as many new AI model have been launched.
Among them is DeepSeek, which quickly gained popularity and Elon Musk also introduced his Grok 3 AI model.