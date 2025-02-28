Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra announce first pregnancy: ‘Coming soon’

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are soon going to be family of three!
The Shershaah couple took too their Instagram account on Friday, February 28 to announce their first pregnancy with adorable photo.
"The greatest gift of our live. Coming soon," the wrote in a joint post.
In the adorable photo, Kiara's hands were gently placed on top of Sidharth as they held a precious pair of tiny white knitted baby socks.
The announcement, which comes amidst the rumors of their pregnancy, met with an outpouring of love and adoration, with fans flooded the comment section.
One user wrote, "Going to be best mom and dad."
While another added, "THIS IS LITERALLY THE BEST NEWS I HEARD."
"Congratulations & Welcome to Parenthood," the third penned.
Meanwhile, Kareena Kapoor gushed, "The best time is coming soon. God bless you gorgeous humans."
Varun Dhawan also extended his heartfelt wish to the couple, simply penning, "Congratualtionssss."
Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra exchanged the vows in an intimate ceremony in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, on February 7, 2023, after dating each other for a few years.