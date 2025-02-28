Royal

Prince William, Princess Kate strike major deal ahead of big event

The Prince and Princess of Wales's Royal Foundation whopping amount deal

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 28, 2025


Prince William and Princess Kate has secured a big deal for the meaningful royal effort ahead of St. David's Day.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have secured a groundbreaking £50 million partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, marking a major win for The Royal Foundation.

As per GB News, the future king and queen’s Royal Foundation whopping amount deal with Lloyds Banking Group aimed to support Homewards in a major coup.

Lloyds Banking Group confirmed a partnership with Homewards as Prince William's programme aimed at tackling homelessness across the UK.

According to the deal the bank will give £50 million to support small and medium-sized housing providers and charities.

Pim Gregory, Executive Director for Homelessness at The Royal Foundation, said, "Supporting the Homewards locations to access the funding, skills and expertise needed to deliver homes is an essential part of our mission to demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness."

The director added, "We are thrilled that Lloyds Banking Group will become a Homewards Activator, delivering new funding and investment readiness support to organisations in our Homewards locations."

He also shared that Homewards looks forward to working with other financial institutions to "catalyse more homes to help make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated."

Notably, this strategy will help in establishing long-term housing solutions by equipping providers with the necessary financial support and expertise to implement successful projects.

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Taylor Swift transforms beau Travis Kelce into 'better man'

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions

Donald Trump hits China with new 10% tariff amid growing trade tensions
Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Michelle Trachtenberg expressed deep fear of early death like Matthew Perry

Queen Camilla, King Charles showcase relatable husband-wife antics in new outing
Queen Camilla, King Charles showcase relatable husband-wife antics in new outing
King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm’s Royal Palace
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Prince Harry makes heartbreaking revelation about royal life in new LA speech
Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit
Prince Harry breaks silence on his challenges for better future after royal exit
Princess Kate gushes over Prince William’s support during cancer battle
Princess Kate gushes over Prince William’s support during cancer battle
Princess Eugenie expresses grief over ‘special pal’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death
Princess Eugenie expresses grief over ‘special pal’ Michelle Trachtenberg's death
King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit
King Charles sends 'special' invite to Donald Trump for UK state visit
Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement
Meghan Markle posts sweet message after Prince William’s sad announcement
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Prince William shares heartbreaking news after Princess Kate appearance
Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens
Duchess Sophie takes on new role to revive legacy of past queens
Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate
Prince William makes exciting announcement after delightful Wales visit with Kate
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute
Prince Harry breaks silence on Meghan Markle’s Valentine’s Day tribute