Prince William, Princess Kate strike major deal ahead of big event

Prince William and Princess Kate has secured a big deal for the meaningful royal effort ahead of St. David's Day.
The Prince and Princess of Wales have secured a groundbreaking £50 million partnership with Lloyds Banking Group, marking a major win for The Royal Foundation.
As per GB News, the future king and queen’s Royal Foundation whopping amount deal with Lloyds Banking Group aimed to support Homewards in a major coup.
Lloyds Banking Group confirmed a partnership with Homewards as Prince William's programme aimed at tackling homelessness across the UK.
According to the deal the bank will give £50 million to support small and medium-sized housing providers and charities.
Pim Gregory, Executive Director for Homelessness at The Royal Foundation, said, "Supporting the Homewards locations to access the funding, skills and expertise needed to deliver homes is an essential part of our mission to demonstrate it is possible to end homelessness."
The director added, "We are thrilled that Lloyds Banking Group will become a Homewards Activator, delivering new funding and investment readiness support to organisations in our Homewards locations."
He also shared that Homewards looks forward to working with other financial institutions to "catalyse more homes to help make homelessness rare, brief and unrepeated."
Notably, this strategy will help in establishing long-term housing solutions by equipping providers with the necessary financial support and expertise to implement successful projects.