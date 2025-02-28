Royal

King Carl Gustaf announces major plans for Stockholm's Royal Palace

The Swedish royal family release important order for The Royal Palace of Stockholm

  February 28, 2025
King Carl Gustaf took a major decision as he announced that the The Royal Palace of Stockholm, Sweden is set for undergoing an extensive renovation.

The Swedish royal family took to Instagram on Friday to share that the Monarch decided to kick off renovation work in the palace.

Sharing a carousel of snaps, they wrote in the caption, “The façade of the Royal Palace is undergoing an extensive renovation expected to take nearly 50 years. Six stone lions, each weighing 1.5 tons, are just some of the elements that have been replaced during the latest phase.”


The palace added, “Construction of the Royal Palace began in the 1690s, and as early as 100 years later, it was discovered that the porous façade stone from Gotland was deteriorating. Since then, stones have been replaced, repaired, and reinforced.”

“During the latest phase, the Southern Vault of the façade has been revitalized with newly restored sculptures, capitals, lead rosettes, and gilded zinc letters,” they concluded.

For the unversed, The Royal Palace of Stockholm serves as the official workplace for the King and Queen, along with the offices that make up the Royal Court.

It functions as a blend of a royal residence, a workplace, and a cultural and historical landmark, remaining open to visitors throughout the year.

To note, this update came after King Carl Gustaf was spotted with Norwegian royal Queen Sonja, Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit as they were cheering on the athletes at the 2025 Nordic World Ski Championship.

