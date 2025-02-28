Japanese woman faces police probe for ‘forcibly’ kissing BTS’ Jin

Entertainment

BTS member Jin held Festa Hug Event to reconnect with fans after his discharge from military service

  • February 28, 2025

In a shocking turn of events, a Japanese woman has been hit with a police investigation for “forcibly kissing” BTS member Jin.

After being discharge from an 18-month military service, the South Korean popstar organized the Festa Hug Event to reconnect with his fans.

At the event, he also marked the group’s 11 debut anniversary which was just around the corner.

The fan event, which was held in Seoul last June, saw 1,000 lucky fans who got a hug from the BTS star, however, instead of just hugging the popstar, a woman appeared to have kissed his face. As a response, Jin turned his face away from her.

This shocking act by the woman, who is currently in Japan, sparked outrage among BTS fans, resulting in one of them filing a criminal complaint against her.

The complaint was filed at Seoul Songpa Police Station on the charge of potential violation of the Sexual Violence Punishment Act.

In a new update on Friday, February 28, it is now reported that the South Korean authorities have called a Japanese woman for questioning over the sexual harassment accusations, reported BBC.

Furthermore, the police have decline to disclose the woman’s identity and revealed that the complaint was filed online.

