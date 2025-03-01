Entertainment

Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK

Megan Fox and MGK, who are expecting their first child together, quietly broke up in November 2024

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Megan Fox has found a shoulder to lean on as she counts down to the arrival of her baby with ex-fiancé MGK.

According to sources, the Transformers actress is “leaning heavily” on her older sister, Kristi Fox, as her due date approaches.

“Megan is leaning on her sister Kristi amid her split from Colson,” an insider told Page Six, referring to the rocker’s birth name, Colson Baker.

They further added, “She’s due any day now.”

The insider also shared that the Bloody Valentine singer, who previously went by Machine Gun Kelly, “has every intention” of being a present father in the child’s life despite the split from Fox.

“He and Megan have still been in communication,” the source shared, adding, “He loves Megan and wants nothing more than to be a family unit.”

The Subservience actress has been photographed out and about with her sister, Kristi, a few times in the past.

Megan Fox and MGK quietly broke up in November 2024.

The estranged couple announced the split just two weeks after they revealed they were expecting their first child together.

