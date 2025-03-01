Entertainment

Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness

'That So True' singer announce that her ongoing The Secret of Us Tour, canceled due to a 'gnarly' sickness

  March 01, 2025
Gracie Abrams has canceled her Brussels tour stop, sharing with fans that she is battling a "gnarly" illness.

The Close To You singer took to her Instagram stories to announce that her ongoing The Secret of Us Tour, canceled due to a "gnarly" sickness.

"First thing I have to say is that I love you with my whole heart, and I have been so looking forward to being together in your beautiful city," began Abrams, 25, in a handwritten note shared to her Instagram Stories.

She continued, "My body has been fighting off something gnarly for the past week and despite doing everything in my power to keep it contained, it has gotten to a point where all medical advice I've received says I cannot perform and need to rest."

The Risk singer added, "At this point in time I can’t give you the show you deserve and that breaks my heart, especially knowing all the travel and the planning and the care that you put into attending our shows.”

"You make it all so magical," said Abrams, adding, "and that is what I want to give back to you as soon as we can be together."

She also mentioned that she's "working" to figure out the situation and will provide "further information" soon.

"Our every intention is to make this right and I promise we'll be in touch as soon as we have concrete details," said Abrams.

The That’s So True singer noted, "I'm so grateful for your support and your understanding. I miss you and I love you very much."

To note, Gracie Abrams’ The Secret of Us Tour will resume on March 3 with a show at the Motorpoint Arena Nottingham in Nottingham, England.

