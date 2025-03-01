Entertainment

Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen

Julia Roberts takes home big accolade for her contributions to films at the 50th César Awards on Friday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from Closer costar Clive Owen
Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen

Julia Roberts has presented with an honorary César award by none other than her Closer and Duplicity costar Clive Owen.

The Academy Award-winning actress, received the big accolade in France on Friday, February 28, for her contributions to films during her three-decade career.

Roberts was then greeted with a warm standing ovation inside the Olympia Theater after Owen called her on stage.

“My incredible daughter told me to write a speech but I have never written a speech about myself. It was a complex thing to do and I finally did it. And then um, left it at my hotel,” she said in her award acceptance speech.

The Pretty Woman actress further added, "Thank you to the Academy for this incredible piece of art. Any artist knows this is not a singular endeavor so to stand here alone is a fraud."

Hours before the César Awards, Roberts also received the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in English) by the French Minister of Culture.

Julia Roberts will be next seen in After the Hunt, which is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025.

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades

Microsoft to shut down Skype in May after two decades
Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry

Kubra Khan makes bold statement by rewearing Barat jewelry
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked

Shreya Ghoshal issues striking warning to fans after X account hacked
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
Kylie Jenner struggles with loss of beloved glam artist Jesus Guerrero
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
David Beckham, Victoria celebrate son Romeo's career milestone
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Karla Sofía Gascón breaks cover after social media controversy
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gracie Abrams forced to cancel Brussels concert due to severe sickness
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Gene Hackman, wife’s death case takes new twist after mysterious finding
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Charli XCX announces break from music for new career
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Megan Fox finds shoulder to ‘lean on’ as due date nears for baby with ex MGK
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
Jennifer Aniston’s photo dump offers rare look at her celebrity friendships
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
‘You’ star Penn Badgley, wife Domino Kirke expecting twins: ‘Plot Twist!’
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira makes big promise as she wraps LMYNL tour’s Colombia leg
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Shakira announces big campaign to celebrate International Women’s month
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’
Cynthia Erivo writes touching message after releasing ‘Replay’