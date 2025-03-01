Julia Roberts receives honorary César award from 'Closer' costar Clive Owen

Julia Roberts has presented with an honorary César award by none other than her Closer and Duplicity costar Clive Owen.
The Academy Award-winning actress, received the big accolade in France on Friday, February 28, for her contributions to films during her three-decade career.
Roberts was then greeted with a warm standing ovation inside the Olympia Theater after Owen called her on stage.
“My incredible daughter told me to write a speech but I have never written a speech about myself. It was a complex thing to do and I finally did it. And then um, left it at my hotel,” she said in her award acceptance speech.
The Pretty Woman actress further added, "Thank you to the Academy for this incredible piece of art. Any artist knows this is not a singular endeavor so to stand here alone is a fraud."
Hours before the César Awards, Roberts also received the insignia of Chevalier de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres (Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters in English) by the French Minister of Culture.
Julia Roberts will be next seen in After the Hunt, which is scheduled to release on October 10, 2025.