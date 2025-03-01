Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter 

Ukraine's President, Volodymyr Zelensky, had expected to conclude his meeting with Donald Trump on a positive note, especially after signing a minerals deal that would strengthen US involvement in Ukraine’s future.
However, instead of a favorable outcome, Zelensky was publicly reprimanded in front of the global media.
As per Reuters, various world leaders have reacted to the issue, and some of them are mentioned here:
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau:
He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Russia illegally and unjustifiably invaded Ukraine. For three years now, Ukrainians have fought with courage and resilience. Their fight for democracy, freedom, and sovereignty is a fight that matters to us all. Canada will continue to stand with Ukraine and Ukrainians in achieving a just and lasting peace."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz:
Olaf expressed, “No one wants peace more than the citizens of Ukraine! That is why we are jointly seeking the path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe."
French President Emmanuel Macron:
Speaking to the reporters, he said, "Russia is the aggressor, and Ukraine is the aggressed people. I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago, and to continue to do so. We, that is the United States of America, the Europeans, the Canadians, the Japanese and many others. And we must thank all those who have helped and respect those who have been fighting since the beginning.”
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni:
"Every division of the West makes us all weaker and favours those who would like to see the decline of our civilisation. Not of its power or influence, but of the principles that founded it, first and foremost freedom. A division would not benefit anyone.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:
Expressing his support, he said, We will continue to stand with Ukraine for as long as it takes, because this is the struggle of a democratic nation versus an authoritarian regime led by Vladimir Putin, who clearly has imperialistic designs, not just on Ukraine, but throughout that region."
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez:
He wrote on X, "Ukraine, Spain stands with you."