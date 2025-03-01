Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing

Pope Francis experienced “sudden worsening” of breathing at a Rome hospital, raising concerns of a major setback.
According to BBC, the Vatican said that the pope, who has been in the hospital for the past two weeks due to respiratory issues, has an "isolated breathing crisis” on Friday, February 28, 2025.
The breathing issue caused the 88-year-old to vomit and provoked a “sudden worsening of his respiratory condition."
The Vatican stated, “In the early afternoon of today, after a morning spent alternating respiratory physiotherapy with prayer in the chapel, the Holy Father presented an isolated crisis of bronchospasm.”
“Which, however, led to an episode of vomiting with inhalation and sudden worsening of the respiratory condition. The Holy Father was promptly bronchoaspirated and began non-invasive mechanical ventilation, with a good response to gas exchange,” it added.
As per Vatican sources, that latest crisis took place at about 14:00 local time on Friday; however, it is unknown how long it lasted.
Later, in an update on Saturday, March 1, 2025, the Vatican informed that the pope had a "peaceful night and is resting."
Previously, the headquarters of the Roman Catholic Church suggested that the doctors would require 24 to 48 hours to determine whether the latest health crisis has caused any damage to Francis’ condition or not.