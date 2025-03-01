Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral

Sam Nujoma, the founding father of Namibia, was laid to rest in the Heroes Acre cemetery.
According to Associated Press, Namibia’s founding father who died on February 9, 2025, at the age of 95, was laid to rest on Saturday, March 1, 2025, after a state funeral that was attended by African leaders and foreign dignitaries.
Mourners from all over the country began to gather at the Heroes Acre cemetery as early as 6 am local time to pay their last respects to an anti-apartheid activist who served as the president of Namibia from 1990 to 2005.
Nujoma’s eldest son, Utoni Nujoma, told the mourners gathered at a football stadium, “He was a pillar of strength and a fountain of wisdom in the family. Although we could not have him around us all the time, we nevertheless understood very well that he embodied and personified the liberation struggle for Namibia’s freedom and independence.”
He continued that despite being engulfed by grief, “we therefore celebrate his long and fulfilling life as well as his unwavering spirit when he dedicated his entire life to the liberation” of Namibia and the African continent.
The Nujoma funeral took place after a 21-day mourning period in the country, with flags flying at half-staff. During these days his body was honoured with a nationwide farewell, visiting seven regions, including his village homestead of Etunda, in Okahao.