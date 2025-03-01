World

Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral

Namibians mourn as they bid farewell to founding president Sam Nujoma

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 01, 2025
Namibias founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral
Namibia's founding father Sam Nujoma laid to rest after state funeral

Sam Nujoma, the founding father of Namibia, was laid to rest in the Heroes Acre cemetery.

According to Associated Press, Namibia’s founding father who died on February 9, 2025, at the age of 95, was laid to rest on Saturday, March 1, 2025, after a state funeral that was attended by African leaders and foreign dignitaries.

Mourners from all over the country began to gather at the Heroes Acre cemetery as early as 6 am local time to pay their last respects to an anti-apartheid activist who served as the president of Namibia from 1990 to 2005.

Nujoma’s eldest son, Utoni Nujoma, told the mourners gathered at a football stadium, “He was a pillar of strength and a fountain of wisdom in the family. Although we could not have him around us all the time, we nevertheless understood very well that he embodied and personified the liberation struggle for Namibia’s freedom and independence.”

He continued that despite being engulfed by grief, “we therefore celebrate his long and fulfilling life as well as his unwavering spirit when he dedicated his entire life to the liberation” of Namibia and the African continent.

The Nujoma funeral took place after a 21-day mourning period in the country, with flags flying at half-staff. During these days his body was honoured with a nationwide farewell, visiting seven regions, including his village homestead of Etunda, in Okahao.

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ longtime pal sues rapper for 'years of sexual abuse'
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway

India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind

Kensington Palace shares Prince William, Princess Kate’s new monthly rewind
Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video

Danish Royal Family shares King Frederik, Queen Mary’s sweet dance video
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
India avalanche tragedy: 4 dead, rescue efforts for 5 missing underway
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Zelenskyy thanks US for support ahead of meeting with King Charles
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pompeii frieze reveals ancient bacchanalian Roman rituals
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Pope Francis rests peacefully after ‘sudden worsening’ of breathing
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Volodymyr Zelensky refuses to apologize after heated Trump face-off
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Donald Trump-Zelensky clash: World leaders react to heated encounter
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Mark Zuckerberg rocks Benson Boone’s Grammy outfit for wife’s birthday surprise
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Elon Musk confirms birth of 14th child, fourth with Seldon in new announcement
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Donald Trump’s 'heated' Oval Office meeting with Zelensky ends abruptly
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Romanian Justice Minister questions Tate brothers' sudden departure
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
Donald Trump hints at US-UK trade deal without tariffs
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas
At least 41 workers trapped after avalanche hits Indian Himalayas