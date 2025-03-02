King Charles invites Volodymyr Zelensky to palace after dramatic clash with Trump

King Charles is set to host Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky after his dramatic clash with Donald Trump.
The 76-year-old monarch will welcome Zelensky to his Norfolk country retreat, Sandringham estate, on Sunday.
"Tomorrow (Sunday), there will be a series of bilateral meetings, including one with King Charles III and the European leaders' meeting on supporting Ukraine,” a spokesman for the Ukrainian President confirmed.
Zelensky arrived in the UK today ahead of a European defence summit hosted by Prime Minister Keir Starmer.
King Charles and Ukrainian leader’s upcoming meeting comes a day after Zelensky's public disagreement with US President Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Friday.
According to reports, the royal welcome was planned before Friday's dramatic clash between Trump and Zelensky in Washington DC and is not a reaction to it.
"Zelensky was always due to be in the UK this weekend and so a meeting with the King was pencilled in,” a source told The Sun.
The meeting follows Trump accepting an invitation from King Charles for an "unprecedented" second State Visit.