BRIT Awards 2025 complete winners list: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan secure top honours 

Charli XCX secured four accolades at the 45th edition of the BRIT Awards, which took place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 1, 2025.
The British singer and songwriter took home trophies for Song of the Year, Dance Act, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for her sixth studio album, Brat.
In addition to Charli, Chappell Roan also won major categories at the star-studded event, as she secured two major wins.
She defeated renowned musicians including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé as she took home accolades for International Artist and International Song.
The awards show was hosted by popular comedian Jack Whitehall for the fifth time.
According to Billboard, the winners were selected by the BRIT Awards Voting Academy, while the audience chose the winners in the genre categories through a WhatsApp voting campaign.
Following is the complete list of winners:
Artist of the Year
Beabadoobee
Central Cee
Charli xcx: WINNER
Dua Lipa
Fred Again
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Group of the Year
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective: WINNER
The Last Dinner Party
Album of the Year
Brat — Charli xcx: WINNER
Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure
Radical Optimism — Radical Optimism
Dance, No One's Watching — Ezra Collective
Prelude to Ecstasy — The Last Dinner Party
Song of the Year
"i like the way you kiss me" — Artemas
"Now And Then" — The Beatles
"Kisses BL3SS" — x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) -
"BAND4BAND" — Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby)
"Guess" — Charli xcx featuring Billie Eilish: WINNER
"Backbone" — Chase & Status / Stormzy
"feelslikeimfallinginlove" — Coldplay
"Training Season" — Dua Lipa
"Alibi" — Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental)
"Angel Of My Dreams" — JADE
"KEHLANI" — Jordan Adetunji
"Thick Of It" — KSI (feat Trippie Redd)
"Stargazing" — Myles Smith
"You're Christmas To Me" — Sam Ryder
"Somedays" — Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D
Best New Artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party: WINNER
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
International Artist of the Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan: WINNER
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International Group of the Year
Amyl and The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines D.C.: WINNER
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
International Song of the Year
"Beautiful Things" — Benson Boone
"Texas Hold 'Em" — Beyoncé
"Birds of a Feather" — Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan: WINNER
"End of Beginning" — Djo
"Houdini" — Eminem
"Too Sweet" — Hozier
"Lovin On Me" — Jack Harlow
"Stick Season" —Noah Kahan
"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)
"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey
"Fortnight" — Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)
"Lose Control" — Teddy Swims
"Million Dollar Baby" — Tommy Richman
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender: WINNER
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy: WINNER
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Charli xcx: WINNER
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
Best Pop Act
Charli xcx
Dua Lipa
JADE: WINNER
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best R&B Act
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Raye: WINNER
Rising Star
Myles Smith: WINNER
Elmiene
Good Neighbours