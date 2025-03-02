Entertainment

BRIT Awards 2025 complete winners list: Charli XCX, Chappell Roan secure top honours

The 45th edition of the BRIT Awards ceremony was hosted by renowned comedian Jack Whitehall in Los Angeles

  • March 02, 2025
Charli XCX secured four accolades at the 45th edition of the BRIT Awards, which took place at the O2 Arena in London on Saturday, March 1, 2025. 

The British singer and songwriter took home trophies for Song of the Year, Dance Act, Artist of the Year, and Album of the Year for her sixth studio album, Brat.

In addition to Charli, Chappell Roan also won major categories at the star-studded event, as she secured two major wins.

She defeated renowned musicians including Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé as she took home accolades for International Artist and International Song.

The awards show was hosted by popular comedian Jack Whitehall for the fifth time.

According to Billboard, the winners were selected by the BRIT Awards Voting Academy, while the audience chose the winners in the genre categories through a WhatsApp voting campaign.

Following is the complete list of winners:

Artist of the Year

Beabadoobee

Central Cee

Charli xcx: WINNER

Dua Lipa

Fred Again

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group of the Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective: WINNER 

The Last Dinner Party

Album of the Year

Brat — Charli xcx: WINNER

Songs Of A Lost World — The Cure

Radical Optimism — Radical Optimism

Dance, No One's Watching — Ezra Collective

Prelude to Ecstasy — The Last Dinner Party

Song of the Year

"i like the way you kiss me" — Artemas

"Now And Then" — The Beatles

"Kisses BL3SS" — x CamrinWatsin (feat. bbyclose) -

"BAND4BAND" — Central Cee (feat. Lil Baby)

"Guess" — Charli xcx featuring Billie Eilish: WINNER

"Backbone" — Chase & Status / Stormzy

"feelslikeimfallinginlove" — Coldplay

"Training Season" — Dua Lipa

"Alibi" — Ella Henderson (feat. Rudimental)

"Angel Of My Dreams" — JADE

"KEHLANI" — Jordan Adetunji

"Thick Of It" — KSI (feat Trippie Redd)

"Stargazing" — Myles Smith

"You're Christmas To Me" — Sam Ryder

"Somedays" — Sonny Fodera/Jazzy/D.O.D

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party: WINNER 

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

International Artist of the Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan: WINNER 

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group of the Year

Amyl and The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines D.C.: WINNER 

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song of the Year

"Beautiful Things" — Benson Boone

"Texas Hold 'Em" — Beyoncé

"Birds of a Feather" — Billie Eilish

"Good Luck, Babe!" — Chappell Roan: WINNER 

"End of Beginning" — Djo

"Houdini" — Eminem

"Too Sweet" — Hozier

"Lovin On Me" — Jack Harlow

"Stick Season" —Noah Kahan

"I Had Some Help" — Post Malone (Feat. Morgan Wallen)

"Espresso" — Sabrina Carpenter

"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" — Shaboozey

"Fortnight" — Taylor Swift (feat. Post Malone)

"Lose Control" — Teddy Swims

"Million Dollar Baby" — Tommy Richman

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender: WINNER 

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy: WINNER 

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli xcx: WINNER 

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Best Pop Act

Charli xcx

Dua Lipa

JADE: WINNER 

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best R&B Act

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye: WINNER 

Rising Star

Myles Smith: WINNER 

Elmiene

Good Neighbours

