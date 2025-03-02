King Charles takes big decision for Buckingham palace amid renovations

King Charles currently lives at Clarence House with his wife Queen Camilla as Buckingham Palace is under ten-year renovation programme.
However, after the renovation, the monarch will eventually shift to the Buckingham Palace.
For his upcoming relocation, King Charles has taken a big decision for the royal residence by expanding his team.
Several new vacancies have been advertised on the royal household's website over the past week, including positions in the kitchen.
The Palace is currently looking for a junior pastry sous chef, a chef de partie and a sous chef to join the kitchen.
They are also hiring people to fill various other administrative and organisational positions.
The £369 million renovation project began before the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
"The building's infrastructure is in urgent need of a complete overhaul to prevent long-term damage to the building and its contents,” the Royal websites read.
It continues, "The most cost-effective way to replace these essential services, and to ensure that The Palace is fit for purpose for the next 50 years, is to undertake a phased programme of works over ten years."
King Charles and Queen Camilla’s private apartments, which are in the North Wing of the palace, is not due to be finished until the end of the project.
Till then, the royal couple will continue to live at Clarence House in London.