Lionel Messi’s absence forces Houston Dynamo to offer free ticket for fans

Lionel Messi did not travel with the Inter Miami squad for their MLS match on Sunday, March 2, 2025

  March 02, 2025
Houston Dynamo will give its fans a free ticket to a future home game as compensation as Lionel Messi did not travel with the Inter Miami squad for their MLS match on Sunday, March 2.

This is not the first time a team has compensated fans for Lionel Messi's absence.

As per the reports, previously, match organizers in Hong Kong offered a 50% refund when Messi did not play due to injury.

Similarly, in August, Chicago Fire promised a credit on tickets and season passes if Messi was unable to play in their home game against Miami.

Dynamo posted on X (formerly Twitter), “The recently shared player status report for the match did not include forward Lionel Messi, but it has been reported he did not make the trip to Houston. Unfortunately, we have no control over who plays for our opponent," as per SportsStar.

“Fans who attend tomorrow night’s match can claim a complimentary ticket to a future Dynamo match this season. Additional details will be provided early next week,” it added.

Messi recently played in the Champions Cup match against Sporting Kansas City, where he scored the opening goal in Inter Miami's 3-1 victory.

In addition to this, the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner made a shocking revelation that he "didn't enjoy" his time at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

Despite joining the French club in 2021 after an incredible 21-year career at Barcelona, the football legend admitted that his two-year spell at PSG was not a pleasant experience.

