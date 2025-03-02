Chappell Roan shows solidarity with 'pressurised artists' at 2025 BRIT Awards  

Chappell Roan delivered a powerful winning speech at the 2025 BRIT Awards ceremony.
During the 45th edition of the BRIT awards ceremony, the 27-year-old American singer and songwriter spoke for the rights of trans artists, drag queens, fashion students, sex workers, and Sinead O'Connor.
While accepting the accolade for Best International Artist and Best International Song for her iconic song Good Luck, Babe! she highlighted the pressure that many artists experience in her heartfelt acceptance speech.
Chappell said, "Artists deserve the freedom to write bad songs and to explore horrible concepts and to flop, and rise, and not be pressured into making music based off what's trending."
The Coffee crooner has also expressed gratitude to the queer community, saying, "I dedicate this to trans artists, to drag queens, to fashion students, sex workers, and Sinead O'Connor. Because of all those people – they have laid the groundwork for me to be here today."
As reported by Glamour, this is not the first time Chappell Roan has raised their voice for the transgender and queer community.
However, she has also used the 2025 Grammys platform for highlighting the major societal issues.
The critically known musician has released her song Good Luck, Babe! in 2024.