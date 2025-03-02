Entertainment

Gene Hackman's chief drops bombshell revelations from death scene

Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa passed away at home alongside their pet dog

Gene Hackman's chief drops bombshell revelations from death scene

Gene Hackman's chief investigating his death has revealed some chilling details about the “mummification” process.

The veteran actor was found dead along with wife Betsy Arakawa, 63, in his Santa Fe home in New Mexico on February 26.

Their dead bodies were found in different rooms of the mansion, decomposed and partially mummified, with no obvious signs of trauma.

Santa Fe Fire Chief Brian Moya has recently shared some gruesome insight into Gene’s death scene.

As per Daily Star, he said, "If somebody was down for a long time their hands could be blackened and stuff to that nature.They could have no eyes. The eyes could have been gone by that time. My indication is that we don’t know how long they were down. My team’s main focus was to find out if they were deceased."

A police document unveiled that Betsy was "found decomposed with bloating on her face and mummification in her hands and feet" and that Gene had the "same signs of decomposition as his wife".

However, an initial autopsy has been performed and "no external trauma" was found on either of their bodies.

