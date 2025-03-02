Blake Lively legal fight with Justin Baldoni takes new turn after judge's ruling

Blake Lively hit with another setback as a judge ruled against her request for Justin Baldoni to surrender two years' worth of texts and calls, while also calling out her privacy invader.
As per Radar online, the Gossip Girl star faced a complication in her legal feud with her It Ends With Us co-star following a judge intervened and stopped Lively from getting a two years' worth of texts and call data from Baldoni.
It is reported that a New York court ruled in favor of Baldoni, rejecting Lively’s bid due to excessive intrusion.
The Green Lantern starlet demands included "call logs, text logs, data logs, and cell site location information".
According to Federal Judge Lewis Liman, Lively’s demand is concerning as the extensive data sought by Lively could include irrelevant communications with nonparties or sensitive personal information related to doctors and psychologists.
Liman turned down Lively's original discovery request but he did not entirely reject her subpoenas, directing her to make revisions.
On the other hand Baldoni's legal team also sought to prevent Lively from requesting similar documents from third parties, a motion that the judge denied.
Lively and Baldoni’s legal clash began after she accused Baldoni and members of his Wayfarer production company of harassment during the filming of Colleen Hoover’s It Ends With Us film adaptations.