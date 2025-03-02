Entertainment

Kim Kardashian joins Hollywood icons at Chanel's pre-Oscars dinner

Dakota Fanning, Demi Moore, Leonardo DiCaprio and more joined the SKIMS founder at 2025 pre-Oscars dinner

  March 02, 2025
Kim Kardahsian looked dazzling in her head-to-toe Chanel look.

The SKIMS founder posted a photo dump from the Chanel & Charles Finch pre-Oscars dinner, which took place on March 1.

Notably, the 16th annual intimate dinner took place at the Polo Lounge at the Beverly Hills Hotel, just ahead of the 2025 Oscars on Sunday

Kim flaunted her all-black look on Instagram and penned, “CHANE.”

She donned a Chanel haute couture fall 1992 gown, originally worn by model Helena Christensen.

For hair, Kim went for a high ponytail.

A fan praised her look under the comment section, “Wow you are literally the most beautiful person in the world. You are killing this look.”

Another wrote, “And guys I present you the most gracefully dressed women at pre-oscar dinner.”

Hollywood stars as such Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Demi Moore, Elle Fanning, Felicity Jones, Fernanda Torres, Harvey Keitel, Dakota Fanning, Jeff Goldblum, Jeremy Strong, Judd Apatow, Julie Delpy and Leonardo DiCaprio were also present at the event.

Additionally, Olivia Wilde, Odessa Young, Patrick Dempsey, Questlove, Ralph Fiennes, Rege Jean-Page, Rita Ora, Sebastian Stan and Annabelle Wallis, Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe and Zoey Deutch were also spotted at the dinner.

