UK, France join forces with Ukraine to develop peace plan

  • by Web Desk
  • March 02, 2025
British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has revealed that the UK and France will work with Ukraine to make a peace plan.

Starmer told BBC One's Sunday that Britain and France will help Ukraine “"on a plan to stop the fighting" with Russia and will later "discuss that plan with the United States."

Starmer said, “We’ve now agreed that the UK, along with France and possibly one or two others, will work with Ukraine on a plan to stop the fighting, and then we’ll discuss that plan with the United States.”

When Laura Kuenssberg asked about how he felt watching the heated meeting of US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in the White House, he admitted that he felt “uncomfortable” and “nobody wants to see that."

"There are a number of different routes people can go down. One is to ramp up the rhetoric as to how outraged we all are or not,” he added.

Starmer urged finding a way through which all can work together to end the “three years of bloody conflict” and get the lasting peace.

Furthermore, Zelenskyy is currently attending a European leaders summit in the UK two days after a fiery exchange with Trump. He will also meet King Charles after the meeting.

