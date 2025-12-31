Cristiano Ronaldo celebrates mother’s 71st birthday with heartfelt tribute

Football star Cristiano Ronaldo celebrated his mother Maria Dolores dos Santos Aveirot 71st birthday with a heartfelt tribute.
On Wednesday, December 31, Ronaldo, who recently named the Best Player of the Year in the Middle East, took to his Instagram account to wish his mother post by sharing an adorable selfie with her.
The selfie was accompanied by a heartfelt message that read, "Many congratulations, Mom! Thank you for everything that you are and for always being by my side. I love you very much."
Shortly after Ronaldo's post, fans from around the world flooded the comment section with sweet birthday wishes.
One fan wrote, HAPPY BIRTHDAY AUNT DOLORES. GOD BLESS," while another chimed in, "Beautiful God bless you."
Meanwhile, a fan heartfully added, "We appreciate your mother for giving birth to you to make the world of football amazing."
On the work front, the Portuguese forward is aiming to make history by becoming the only footballer to reach 1,000 career goals.
CR7 reached 956 goals in his professional career and is now just one goal away of becoming the Saudi Pro League's top scorer this season.
The 40-year-old player has extended his career with the Saudi club which will kept him playing until 2027.