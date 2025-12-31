Entertainment
  • By Fatima Hassan
Kylie Jenner plans double celebration for Timothée Chalamet ahead of New Year

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner began dating in Summer 2023

Kylie Jenner, who is set to make her acting debut with an A24 film, The Moment, has planned something special for her beau, Timothée Chalamet. 

According to a recent report by People, an insider close to the couple, who began dating in 2023, has revealed their upcoming plans to celebrate the New Year.  

Kylie has reportedly taken advantage as Timothée will spend his New Year’s celebration in Los Angeles for the first time in December.

However, the businesswoman-turned-actress will make the celebrations double as she will throw a lavish party for her boyfriend, who celebrated his 30th birthday on Saturday, December 27.

"She travelled to Budapest several times in the fall when he was busy working. They spent a lot of time apart, but the past few weeks have made up for it. Still, it's not the easiest relationship. They are both incredibly focused on their careers and ambitious," the tipster noted.

The source continued sharing that the two also intend to spend New Year’s Eve as a unit and also have a "trip planned" for the holiday.

"They are making their careers work and making their relationship work at the same time" the tipster said.

For those unaware, Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet made their red-carpet debut in May 2025 at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome. 

