Trudeau to discuss Trump's Canada annexation threat with King Charles

Canadian PM Justin Trudeau will meet King Charles III to discuss serious threats from the US

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 03, 2025
King Charles to hear Trudeau's concerns over Trump's annexation threat

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss US President Donald Trump’s threat with King Charles in special meeting.

According to Independent, Trudeau will meet King Charles III on Monday, March 3, 2025, where he will discuss the US threat to make Canada 51st state.

The outgoing Canadian prime minister who attended European leaders summit on Sunday, March 2, 2025, announced that he will discuss important matters with the king and "nothing seems more important to Canadians right now than standing up for our sovereignty and our independence as a nation.”

Canada is a memeber of the British Commonwealth of former colonies and the Monarch is the the head of the state and people have been disappointed after he did not say anything about Trump’s threats to annex Canada.

Former Alberta Premier Jason Kenney said “for Canadians disappointed that King Charles has not commented” on Trump's threats he can only act on the advice of Canada's prime minister.

“The Government of Canada should ask the Head of State to underscore Canadian sovereignty,” Kenney posted on X.

The king, who met Sunday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, has invited Trump to come to Scotland for a state visit.

