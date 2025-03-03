Google Chrome gets 'modern' new look with its latest update

Chrome began customizing Android’s navigation bar to create a more immersive experience.
Soon, Chrome for Android will extend this further by making web pages display full-screen, with the gesture navigation bar appearing over the content.
As per multiple reports, Chrome will extend web pages to the very bottom of the screen including the area beneath the gesture navigation bar.
Right now, the navigation bar has a solid background behind the gesture pill.
In the new update, the gesture handle will overlay web content while scrolling.
However, when you stop scrolling and the address bar is visible, the navigation bar will return to its usual background.
As per the reports, Chrome will introduce a new "dynamic bottom bar," also called "the chin" by Google, which will appear over the gesture navigation bar.
As you scroll down, both the address bar and the chin will disappear, expanding the screen space so web content can extend to the bottom edge of the device.
It is pertinent to note that this update won’t actually show more of the web page, but it helps modernize Chrome and Android's design.
The status bar, which contains notifications and system icons, remains unaffected, so the experience isn’t truly edge-to-edge.
This feature is still under development and it will be gradually rolling out to all users in the coming week.