Leonardo da Vinci’s medieval castle secrets exposed in remarkable discovery

The discovery was made during a project to digitize the underground structures of the Sforza Castle

  • March 03, 2025
Scientists have finally uncovered hidden network of tunnels beneath a medieval castle, which were originally sketched by Leonardo da Vinci.

The discovery was made during a project to digitize the underground structures of the 15th-century Sforza Castle.

As per NDTV, researchers used ground-penetrating radar and laser scanning to reveal the long-hidden passageways.

Francesca Biolo, an architectural historian at the Polytechnic University of Milan said, "Our findings serve as yet another reminder of how deeply embedded history is within our cities.”

He added, “Only through awareness of this fact, combined with a thorough understanding of history and architecture, can we truly appreciate the importance of preserving and enhancing our cultural and architectural heritage."

As per the outlet, construction of Sforza Castle started in the mid-1300s.

Around 1495, the ruler of Milan hired Leonardo da Vinci to decorate its interior.

During this period, Da Vinci created sketches of defensive structures that closely resemble Sforza Castle, including several passageways.

These passageways had been forgotten or hidden over time but have now been rediscovered.

Da Vinci’s sketch clearly depicts the main structure of the castle, along with multiple passageways.

