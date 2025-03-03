Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's Netflix deal renewal at risk amid Duchess’ new project

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle secured a lucrative five-year deal with Netflix in 2020 after stepping down as working royals, which is about to end in 2025.
This has raised concerns about the renewal of their contract as The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’ other projects have failed to match the success of their debut series, Harry & Meghan.
Meghan is currently gearing for her an eight-part series titled With Love, Meghan, which is set to stream on Tuesday.
According a royal commentator Richard Fitzwilliams, the couple's highly publicized Netflix deal may be up for renegotiation, but the terms are likely to be less favorable than their initial agreement.
"Netflix has an interest in As Ever and that the eight-part series will cause interest. All the indications are that a deal of some sort will be renewed when the contract expires," Bond said to GB News.
She further added, "It almost certainly will not be on the terms that were originally agreed. Netflix is obviously hoping there will be a positive response to the eight-part series."
In August 2023, Prince Harry’s Heart of Invictus released, which underperformed compared to their debut series.
Then, the Duke’s follow-up project Polo was released in December 2024, which also failed to gain rating as their debut project did.