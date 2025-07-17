King Charles makes ‘private’ visit to mystery woman before Camilla’s birthday

King Charles has made a secret visit to a woman to celebrate her milestone birthday just days before Queen Camilla turned 78.
According to sources, the 76-year-old monarch made a private visit to a house in north London to present a 100th birthday card to Anita Lasker-Wallfisch, who is the last remaining survivor of the Women’s Orchestra of Auschwitz
“His Majesty made a private and personal meeting visit to Mrs Lasker-Wallfisch’s home to wish her a happy 100th birthday and deliver a centenarian card in person. He stayed for about half an hour,” an insider told Daily Mail.
They continued, “Her story of suffering and survival is clearly one of the most haunting and inspiring of the Holocaust, and in this anniversary year of the liberation of the camps, His Majesty was keen to demonstrate his support and friendship.”
“The King has known Anita for more than 50 years, not least through the English Chamber Orchestra [of which she was a co-founder]. Indeed, a portrait of her hangs in the East Wing of Buckingham Palace, which was commissioned by the King when he was Prince of Wales,” the source added.
King Charles visit to Anita comes just few days before Queen Camilla marked her 78th birthday on Thursday.
A day before her big day, Buckingham Palace released an unseen birthday portrait of Queen Camilla ahead of celeartions.