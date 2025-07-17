King Willem-Alexander opens palace door to public for special occasion

King Willem-Alexander has opened the doors of Palace Noordeinde and the Royal Stables in The Hague to the public.
The new initiative aims at giving access to public in exploring the monarch’s working palace on the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Royal Collections.
Taking to an Instagram account on Wednesday, the Dutch King shared the glimpses into the visitors exploring the historic halls of Palace Noordeinde and the Royal Stables, offering the public a rare look inside the heart of the Dutch monarchy.
“From today until 3 August, Palace Noordeinde and the Royal Stables are open to the public again!” he wrote in the caption.
The King went on to share, “Visitors can take a look at the King's working palace. On the occasion of the 200th anniversary of the Royal Collections, special pieces from the collection will be displayed this year, such as personal objects of various kings and queens and crockery from five generations of Orange Princes.”
“In the Royal Stables the horses and carriages - such as the Glass Carriage and the Golden Carriage - can be seen. There are also historic and modern cars present such as the Galalandauer from 1872 and the DAF Kini of Queen Beatrix from 1967,” he added.
The royal exhibitions come after King Willem-Alexander’s daughter, Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands, graduated from the University of Amsterdam.