Kate Middleton, Prince William extend sweet birthday wish for Queen Camilla

The Prince and Princess of Wales, William and Kate Middleton sent birthday love to Queen Camilla.

As the Queen marked her 78th birthday on Thursday, July 17, Kate and William's official Instagram account shared a sweet tribute for her with an adorable photo.

Resharing the same photo of Camilla which was first posted on Royal Family's account, the future king and queen wished, "Happy Birthday to Her Majesty!"

The short and sweet wish from Kate and William was punctuated with a cake emoji.

In the photo, Camilla was seen flashing a wide smile for the camera in a floral blue dress.

"Ahead of Her Majesty’s 78th birthday tomorrow, a new picture of The Queen has been released by Buckingham Palace," read the caption alongside queen's photo.

Just a day before her birthday her majesty was awarded with a rare honour which has never been presented to any woman in Royal history.

The Royal Navy appointed Camilla as Vice Admiral of the United Kingdom at a ceremony on HMS Astute to mark the end of the Submarine’s first commission.

