Prince Harry’s homage to mom Diana sparks backlash: ‘desperate for attention’


Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex has sparked reaction with his latest tribute to late mom Princess Diana.

During his solo trip to Angola, the Duke retraced his late mother's footsteps as he was seen walking near a minefield in a village to support Diana's charity Halo Trust.

Harry's walk through the dangerous passage reminded fans of Diana, who paid a high-profile visit to the Central African country in 1997 and garnered widespread support for her risky move.

Soon after the video of the 40-year-old walking the minefield went viral, fans minced no words to express their honest thoughts on Harry's latest move.

One user commented, "Desperate for attention. And his wife starts posting stories to bring the limelight back to her whenever he gets press."

Another noted, "Copying his Mother to get Attention"

"Not even doing this will make us like him," penned a third.

To note, The Halo Trust has cleared 120,000 landmines which have claimed the lives of at least 60,000 people since 2008 and about a thousand minefields are still to be cleared.

During his visit, the King Charles estranged son met with the children and Angola's President Joao Lourenco, where the prince welcomed the government's renewed support for the charity's work.

