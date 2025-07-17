Princess Anne beams as she accepts new honour at University of Huddersfield

Princess Anne beams as she accepts new honour at University of Huddersfield
Princess Anne beams as she accepts new honour at University of Huddersfield

Princess Anne radiated glow as she accepted major honour at the University of Huddersfield.

The Princess Royal, 74, received an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Huddersfield for her services to the arts.

Her Royal Highness opted for an elegant look with a cobalt blue wrap dress. She completed the look with a layered pearl necklace, blue clutch purse and matching gloves.

She was awarded in front of over 100 graduating students and their families during the University’s graduation week in the University’s Oastler building.

The University’s Director of Research, Parik Goswami, also paid a heartwarming tribute to Charles’ sister during his opening speech.

He praised Anne, “I personally witnessed Her Royal Highness’s heartfelt and considered speeches on some of the challenges and opportunities the industry faces at the UK Fashion and Textile Association’s Sustainability in Textiles events in the last two years.”

“Her Royal Highness has an extraordinary passion for the fashion and textile sector and demonstrates a genuine interest in the intricate craftsmanship, technical skills and creativity that define the industry. Her frequent visits are not only a testament to her commitment but also serve as a significant morale booster for those involved in the industry,” the director added.

Moreover, The Princess Royal also attended and addressed the Textile Institute’s annual conference in 2023 hosted by the University of Huddersfield.

Related
Read more : Royal

Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday
Meghan Markle drops glimpses into special gift on Queen Camilla’s 78 birthday
Meghan Markle's post comes hour after the Royal Family released beaming birthday portrait of Queen Camilla

Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion
Princess Leonor salutes King Felipe during emotional reunion
Queen Letizia, Her Royal Highness Infanta Sofia and King Felipe finally reunite with Princess Leonor

Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’
Prince Harry called Oprah Winfrey for help in hilarious ‘emergency’
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex share neighborhood with Oprah Winfrey since relocating to Montecito

King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday
King Charles shares beaming portrait of Queen Camilla on her 78th birthday
Queen Camilla looks graceful in a new birthday portrait, captured at her Raymill House in Lacock

Key Royal makes bold education decision amid Harvard turmoil
Key Royal makes bold education decision amid Harvard turmoil
Princess Elisabeth of Belgium has just completed her first year of her master's degree at Harvard University

Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday
Queen Camilla makes naval history ahead of her 78th birthday
The British Queen marked a key visit to HM Naval Base Devonport just a day before her 78th birthday

Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana’s historic steps on solo trip
Prince Harry retraces Princess Diana’s historic steps on solo trip
The Duke of Sussex recreated Princess Diana's famous photo from when she visited a minefield

Prince William digs deep into damning report on Andrew’s royal role
Prince William digs deep into damning report on Andrew’s royal role
The Prince of Wales examined new research about Prince Andrew's future role