Princess Anne beams as she accepts new honour at University of Huddersfield

Princess Anne radiated glow as she accepted major honour at the University of Huddersfield.
The Princess Royal, 74, received an Honorary Doctorate by the University of Huddersfield for her services to the arts.
Her Royal Highness opted for an elegant look with a cobalt blue wrap dress. She completed the look with a layered pearl necklace, blue clutch purse and matching gloves.
She was awarded in front of over 100 graduating students and their families during the University’s graduation week in the University’s Oastler building.
The University’s Director of Research, Parik Goswami, also paid a heartwarming tribute to Charles’ sister during his opening speech.
He praised Anne, “I personally witnessed Her Royal Highness’s heartfelt and considered speeches on some of the challenges and opportunities the industry faces at the UK Fashion and Textile Association’s Sustainability in Textiles events in the last two years.”
“Her Royal Highness has an extraordinary passion for the fashion and textile sector and demonstrates a genuine interest in the intricate craftsmanship, technical skills and creativity that define the industry. Her frequent visits are not only a testament to her commitment but also serve as a significant morale booster for those involved in the industry,” the director added.
Moreover, The Princess Royal also attended and addressed the Textile Institute’s annual conference in 2023 hosted by the University of Huddersfield.