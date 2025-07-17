Royal Family's 5 bombshell scandals Buckingham Palace tried to hide

The British Royal family has made headlines over the decades with their bombshell scandals and jaw-dropping controversies.
From Prince Andrew’s link with the Jeffrey Epstein scandal to King Charles (the Prince of Wales back then) divorce from Princess Diana, the Palace has tried to cover up Royal Family drama on multiple occasions.
Let’s take a look at the top five controversies in the last few decades.
Prince Andrew & Jeffrey Epstein scandal:
Prince Andrew found himself at the centre of controversy after his friendship with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was exposed.
The Duke of York was criticised for visiting Jeffrey’s properties including his Manhattan mansion and private island, despite knowing about the late sex offender’s criminal activities.
Back in 2019, BBC released an episode titled, Prince Andrew & the Epstein Scandal, which sparked nationwide outrage.
Andrew resigned from public roles in May 2020, and his honorary military affiliations and royal charitable patronages were removed by late Elizabeth II in January 2022.
King Charles’ divorce from Princess Diana:
King Charles III (then Prince Charles) got married to Princess Diana in 1981, while having an affair with Camilla Parker.
He eventually divorced Diana in 1996, even after having Prince William and Prince Harry, which became a headache for the Palace.
Royal fans were criticising him for infidelity, with some even demanding that Charles shouldn't be made King. He tied the knot with Camilla in 2005.
Princess Diana’s death:
Princess Diana died due to a car crash in Paris on Sunday, 31 August 1997.
Some conspiracy theories suggested that King Charles played a key role in her death, however, it was never proved.
Official investigations in both Britain and France found that Diana died in a manner consistent with media reports following the fatal car crash.
Prince William's affair rumours:
Prince William (known as the Duke of Cambridge back then) was accused of having an affair with Rose Hanbury in 2019.
However, the rumours did not affect his marriage with Princess Kate (Duchess Kate at that time).
Rose Hanbury also turned down the fake rumours via her lawyers.
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle step down from royal duties:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they are stepping down from their senior royal duties in January 2020.
They revealed via Instagram at the time, "We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages.”
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s move sparked a major conversation about their life within palace walls.