Meghan Markle gives new interview ahead of Royal Family’s major event

Meghan Markle has seemingly commandeered the media spotlight by giving a new interview ahead of the Royal Family’s major event.
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Prince William, and Princess Kate are set to gather for the 80th anniversary celebrations of VE Day in May.
The Duchess of Sussex praised her husband, Prince Harry, for always supporting her through thick and thin.
During a recent interview with PEOPLE, she recalled meeting the love of her life, “My husband met me when I had The Tig, and I see this spark in his eye when he sees me doing the thing that I was doing when he first met me.”
Meghan launched The Tig, a lifestyle blog, in 2014 while starring in the hit legal drama Suits.
After starting her relationship with the Duke of Sussex, she decided to shut down the site in April 2017.
In 2018, Meghan deleted her personal Instagram account as she got married.
She continued, “Well, I loved The Tig, but I certainly love my husband more. So that was a choice I made at the time, and I wouldn’t change that for a second.”
Meghan also got candid about their work with the Archewell Foundation, “I imagine that it’s the same as it would be for any couple. You have your individual jobs, but then you have things that you share together.”
The Duchess concluded the discussion by appreciating Harry’s unwavering “support.”
Harry and Meghan share two kids, Prince Archie, 5, and Princess Lilibet, 3.