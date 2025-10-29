Royal

Kensington Palace clarifies if Prince William 'threatened' Eugenie, Beatrice

Prince William's office addresses claims of threatening Princess Beatrice and Eugenie amid Royal Lodge drama

  • By Riba Shaikh
Kensington Palace has addressed claims that Prince William has "threatened" his cousins, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie in secret meeting.

BBC's Newsnight show host, Emily Maitlis on her The News Agent podcast alleged that The Prince of Wales has threatened the York sisters of stripping their titles of if they don't pressurise their disgraced father, Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge.

Maitlis claimed, "There was a question over whether there had been, earlier in the day, a meeting between Prince William and the princesses, Beatrice and Eugenie, saying you guys have to get your dad to move out of Royal Lodge otherwise we will start re-examining the state of your own titles."

She went on to explain, "They are at the moment allowed to be princesses, but there was a bit of pressure, we understand, being put on the princesses to say this is going to happen."

"Obviously you can see why Andrew as a father would want to keep their daughters happy and keep their titles in place come what may," Mailtis added.

However, as per Mirror's report, Kensington Palace has confirmed that no meeting between the future king and the princesses has taken place.

They further highlighted the fact that it is also factually inaccurate to say that William can strip of their titles while he cannot unless UK parliament is involved.

These debunked claims from the BBC host came amid mounting pressure on Andrew to evict Royal Lodge in the wake of his alleged ties with the late sex offender and paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

