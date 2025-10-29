Meghan Markle steps out with Harry after revealing Archie, Lilibet's faces

Royal

  • By Sidra Khan
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stepped out for a surprise date night in Los Angeles.

On Tuesday, October 28, PEOPLE reported that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Dodger Stadium to watch Game 4 of the 2025 World Series.

The World Series is the annual championship series of Major League Baseball (MLB) – the highest level of professional baseball in the United States and Canada.

In a video shared by MLB on its official X handle, the As Ever founder was seen in high spirits, dressed in a white shirt and black pants while donning a blue Dodgers hat.

Meanwhile, King Charles’s son matched his wife’s enthusiasm by appearing alongside her in a white shirt layered with a black jacket and paired with black pants. He also sported a blue Dodgers hat while cheering on the team.

At the game, the pair sat in the front row, cheering Meghan’s home team.

Other A-listers spotted at the prestigious game were James Marsden, Sydney Sweeney, and Austin Butler.

Meghan Markle’s surprise appearance with Prince Harry comes just two days after she revealed the faces of their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, in a rare video offering glimpses into their family life in Montecito, California.

Over the weekend, the Confessions of a Female Founder host shared a clip on Instagram showing her, Prince Harry, and their two kids visiting Lane Farms in Santa Barbara and later carving Halloween decorations at home.

The video gave a rare glimpse of Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet as they briefly looked toward the camera, though the images were slightly blurry.

