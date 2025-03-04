Valerie Bertinelli confesses breaking up with Mike Goodnough

Valerie Bertinelli has finally confessed that she broke up with Mike Goodnough, four months after tabloids suggested that they split.
The Finding John Christmas star was in a long-distance relationship with Mike, who is 10-years younger than her.
She posted a lengthy statement on Instagram to confirm the breakup rumours, “I met the @therealhoarse in person a year ago today and I am irreversibly changed by him for the better. I know I am becoming a much stronger and more benevolent human for having met him and spent time with him.”
Valerie added, “Before I had the pleasure of meeting Mike, I was initially and immediately attracted to his writing. It’s heartfelt, authentic, smart, funny, sensitive, caring, and from the soul. And the way he puts words together is just sooo ridiculously beautiful. I’m a big fan, can you tell?”
The American actress noted that she was “lucky” to be in a relationship with him.
Valerie concluded the emotional note, “I value all of our long conversations and they have lead me to interesting and fascinating places I rarely thought to go…Thank you, Mike, we may no longer be a couple, but you’ll always hold a very special place in my heart. Love you.”
She started dating Mike in March 2024, and the couple reportedly broke up in November 2024.
On the relationship front, the veteran actress was previously married to Eddie Van Halen.