Aishwarya, Abhishek Bachchan make surprise joint appearance at star-studded event

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan once again shut down separation rumours as they attended a starry wedding together.
As reported by NDTV, the duo attended renowned director Ashutosh Gowariker's son Konark's wedding festivities in Mumbai.
A picture, which garnered attention online was shared by ISKCON's Harinam Das, where the Dhoom actor could be seen greeting Harinam Das with folded hands, while Aishwarya offered a polite smile.
In the captioned of the social media post, the religious leader wrote, "Happy to share the blessings of Vrindavan Dham with two beautiful and humble souls."
Additionally, Aishwarya worked with Ashutosh in his mega-hit film Jodhaa Akbar, alongside Hrithik Roshan, which was released in 2008.
Konrak's wedding was a star-studded evening with leads from nearly all of Ashutosh's films making an appearance including Aamir Khan and Gracy Singh from Lagaan, and Shah Rukh Khan who played Mohan in Swades.
Along with that, many other big names of Bollywood graced the event such as Genelia D'Souza, Vidya Balan, Pooja Hegde, and Chunky Pandey.
Abishek and Aishwarya's wedding was under public eye through out last year, but the pair has made notable appearances together to display that everything is good between them.