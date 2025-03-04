King Charles makes historic move amid Meghan Markle's Netflix show buzz

Royal

King Charles made a heartfelt move for the British Muslim community in the holy month of Ramadan. 

Amid the buzz surrounding estranged daughter-in-law Meghan Markle's Netflix show With Love, Meghan, Charles opened the doors of Windsor Castle for an open iftar. 

As reported by GB news, an inside source has revealed that Charles was "supportive" of the idea of Muslims breaking their fast inside Windsor Castle.

For the first time in the State Apartments' 1,000-year history, Windsor Castle hosted more than 360 Muslim guests at the St George's Hall on Sunday.

This was one of the historic moments for the royal estate as Muslim broke their fast in the hall which is normally reserved for special banquets and state visits.

The open iftar was arranged by the Royal Collection Trust's supported charity, Ramadan Tent Project (RTP). 

Windsor Castle's visitor director, Simon Maples, in an statement noted that the event was ensure the Palace is "enjoyed by everyone".

It also reflects the castle's aim to welcome people from all communities.

"The event has been a fantastic opportunity to welcome people from the local community and those of all faiths and backgrounds to the castle," Maples noted. 

Meanwhile the founder of RTP Omar Salha told BBC, "It serves as a powerful reminder of how proud we are to represent a pillar of Britain's rich cultural ecology celebrating community, belonging and inclusion."

"The King is an excellent ambassador for this cause and is committed to community cohesion," Salha added. 

This update from King Charles comes just two days ahead of Meghan Markle's now-released cooking show, in which she the Duchess of Sussex also spoke about her royal title, seemingly a nod to royal family amid years-long rift. 

