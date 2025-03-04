Priyanka Chopra surprises mom with John Abraham as special birthday gift

Trending

  March 04, 2025
Madhu Chopra revealed her daughter Priyanka Chopra has gifted a moving birthday present at her 60th birthday celebrations. 

Speaking with Lehren Retro, the 60-year-old doctor recalled how her daughter threw a lavish birthday party where she invited John Abraham as a special surprise for her.

Madhu disclosed that the Quantico star insisted on celebrating her birthday just a few days after her husband’s death.

Priyanka’s mother stated, "He passed away on June 10, and my birthday is on June 16. I was turning 60, and they had planned a big party for me."

"The whole family was already there due to his illness. After his passing, we were grieving, but Priyanka insisted that we go ahead with the party and asked everyone to stay. She said, ‘That’s what Dad would have wanted," Madhu remarked.

Priyanka called John at the birthday party, as her mother is a die-hard fan of the actor. 

"They had requested John to come at midnight, wrapped like a birthday present. Imagine that! Priyanka said, ‘No, Mum has to have her moment.’ It was such a fun party with a DJ and music,' Madhu added.

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra is all set to make her comeback to Indian cinema with SS Rajamouli's SSMB 29. 

