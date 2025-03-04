Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip

Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook hinted at the potential release of a new Air product in the upcoming week.
On Monday, March 3, 2025, the tech-giant head turned to his X account to share an ambiguous clip, which read, "There's something in the AIR."
The social media post was captioned with, "This Week," with many tech-heads sharing that the launch would most likely be the MacBook Air with an M4 chip.
Tim did not revealed the exact time or date for the drop, but the "AIR" used in the clip gave away a big hint to the Apple fans, who were already looking forward to the MacBook Air launch.
Similarly to it's predecessors, the M4 Macbook Air is expected to have a 13-inch and 15-inch body, while being equipped with the M4 chip.
The new MacBook Air is set to release with some changes including the RAM increasing from 24GB to 32GP, a 12MP Centre Stage camera, and is predicted to perform with better speed and efficiency.
Notably, Apple is also rumoured to launch a new iPad Air soon, but given the hype and hint, the MacBook Air is expected to hit the market first.