Sci-Tech

Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip

Apple teases the launch of new product with consumers believing they already know the product

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • March 04, 2025
Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip
Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip

Apple's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tim Cook hinted at the potential release of a new Air product in the upcoming week.

On Monday, March 3, 2025, the tech-giant head turned to his X account to share an ambiguous clip, which read, "There's something in the AIR."

The social media post was captioned with, "This Week," with many tech-heads sharing that the launch would most likely be the MacBook Air with an M4 chip.

Tim did not revealed the exact time or date for the drop, but the "AIR" used in the clip gave away a big hint to the Apple fans, who were already looking forward to the MacBook Air launch.

Similarly to it's predecessors, the M4 Macbook Air is expected to have a 13-inch and 15-inch body, while being equipped with the M4 chip.

The new MacBook Air is set to release with some changes including the RAM increasing from 24GB to 32GP, a 12MP Centre Stage camera, and is predicted to perform with better speed and efficiency.

Notably, Apple is also rumoured to launch a new iPad Air soon, but given the hype and hint, the MacBook Air is expected to hit the market first.

King Charles makes historic move amid Meghan Markle's Netflix show buzz

King Charles makes historic move amid Meghan Markle's Netflix show buzz
Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip

Apple CEO Tim Cook teases new Air product with cryptic clip
Scientists identify natural compound that may stop cancer growth

Scientists identify natural compound that may stop cancer growth
China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence

China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence
China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence
China hails DeepSeek as 'game changer' in artificial intelligence
Google rolls out major Gemini update for iPhone with lock screen widgets
Google rolls out major Gemini update for iPhone with lock screen widgets
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian joins bid for TikTok's US business
Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian joins bid for TikTok's US business
TikTok, Reddit face UK investigation over children's data handling
TikTok, Reddit face UK investigation over children's data handling
AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way
AI changes customer support at largest call centre in innovative way
Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut
Apple gears for major product launches after iPhone 16e debut
Google Chrome gets 'modern' new look with its latest update
Google Chrome gets 'modern' new look with its latest update
Trump unveils strategic crypto reserve plan, boosting Bitcoin, Altcoins
Trump unveils strategic crypto reserve plan, boosting Bitcoin, Altcoins
How to remove your personal data from Google search results?
How to remove your personal data from Google search results?
Firefly’s ‘Blue Ghost’ lunar lander makes historic touchdown on moon: Watch
Firefly’s ‘Blue Ghost’ lunar lander makes historic touchdown on moon: Watch
YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to reduce interruptions
YouTube revamps mid-roll ads to reduce interruptions
WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links
WhatsApp develops new privacy controls for profile links