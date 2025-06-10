Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence brings a set of advanced features

As Apple's WWDC 2025 keynote has gained tremendous attention in the tech landscape, Apple Intelligence remained a key element of the company’s event, due to its cutting-edge features and the latest updates to its functionality.
The Cupertino-based tech giant claimed that apps will be directly incorporated with AI models on users' devices via on-device processing.
Apple WWDC 2025: Apple Intelligence's latest features?
At WWDC 2025, Apple has announced a comprehensive suite of Apple Intelligence features, it is now able to create a set of emojis known as Genmojis. The AI tool does it by combining existing ones depending on user descriptions.
Apple Intelligence Genmojis allows users to create customised expressions and backgrounds with the assistance of ChatGPT.
This year, numerous Apple Intelligence features have been launched for compatible iPhones and Macs, although the Siri upgrade promises enhanced contextual awareness.
The latest Apple Intelligence update improves visual intelligence, offering a seamless and interactive user experience.
It is pertinent to mention that the tech giant is offering access to on-device foundation models that don’t require an internet connection.
In addition, Apple Intelligence will support eight more languages, including Danish, Dutch, and more later this year.